    Bangladesh plans to buy 1.6m tonnes of fuel oil from Unipec, Vitol

    Separately, Petrobangla receives approval to buy LNG from Malaysia's Perintis Akal under a long-term contract

    Published : 12 July 2023, 12:59 PM
    The government has approved the import of about 1.6 million tonnes of fuel oil worth Tk 122.77 billion from two Singapore-based suppliers.

    The approval was given at a cabinet meeting on government procurement on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, or BPC, received the nod to buy fuel oil from Unipec Singapore Pte under packages A and E and Vitol Asia Pte under packages B, C and D in the July-December period, according to Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

    The panel also approved state-run oil company Petrobangla’s plans to import two cargoes of liquefied natural gas from Vitol Asia and the US-based Excelerate Energy.

    Vitol Asia will supply LNG at $12.7 per mmBtu, while the rate offered by Excelerate was $13.35 per mmBtu.

    Petrobangla also received approval to buy LNG from Malaysia's Perintis Akal under a long-term contract.

