Bangladesh plans to buy 1.6m tonnes of fuel oil from Unipec, Vitol

The government has approved the import of about 1.6 million tonnes of fuel oil worth Tk 122.77 billion from two Singapore-based suppliers.

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting on government procurement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, or BPC, received the nod to buy fuel oil from Unipec Singapore Pte under packages A and E and Vitol Asia Pte under packages B, C and D in the July-December period, according to Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.