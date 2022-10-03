Saudi Arabia may raise Nov official crude prices for Asia

China issued 1.75 million tonnes of export quotas for low-sulphur fuel oil, compared to 13.25 million tonnes for other products in the recent round.

OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) during their monthly meeting this week, in what would be the biggest move yet since the COVID-19 pandemic to address oil market weakness.

Benchmark oil prices have fallen by more than 30% since March.

Saudi crude OSPs are around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.