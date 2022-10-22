Consumer rights agency fines 7 shops in Dhaka for sugar price rigging

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP has fined seven shops at Mirpur in Dhaka total Tk 50,000 for selling sugar at higher than the government-fixed rates.

DNCRP Assistant Director Zannatul Ferdaus led the drive on Shah Ali Market, Shah Smrity Market and City Corporation Market following complaints filed through the directorate’s hotline on Saturday amid what the traders said was a supply crunch.

Kamal Ahmed, the owner of Tonmoy Enterprise at Shah Smrity Market, said he could not buy sugar from the mills since Oct 16.

But Zannatul said she found in the shop’s ledger that Kamal bought 320 sacks of sugar on Oct 19 and sold those to a single trader at Tk 4,800 per sack of 50 kg, or Tk 96 per kg – a wholesale rate higher than the government-fixed retail price of Tk 90 a kg.