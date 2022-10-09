Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors

Credit Suisse will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost.

Speculation about the bank's future gathered pace on social media in the past week amid anticipation it may need to raise billions of francs in fresh capital, sending its stock and some bonds to new lows.

The buyback trims the bank's debts and is an attempt to bolster confidence. But central questions about its restructuring - and whether or not it will need fresh capital to fund it - remain open.

One of the largest banks in Europe, Credit Suisse is trying to recover from a string of scandals, including losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to failed financier Greensill.