First Republic auction underway, with deal expected by Sunday

US regulators are trying to clinch a sale of First Republic Bank over the weekend, with roughly half a dozen banks bidding, sources said on Saturday, in what is likely to be the third major US bank to fail in two months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc, PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among bidders vying for First Republic in an auction process being run by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter. US Bancorp was also among banks the FDIC had asked to submit a bid, according to Bloomberg.

Guggenheim Securities is advising the FDIC, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The FDIC process kicked off this week, three of the sources said. The bidders were asked to give non-binding offers by Friday and were studying First Republic's books over the weekend, one of the sources said.

A deal is expected to be announced on Sunday night before Asian markets open, with the regulator likely to say at the same time that it had seized the lender, three of the sources said. Bids are due by Sunday noon, one of the sources said.

Currently, the interested banks are evaluating options to see what they would like to bid for, one of the sources said, adding that it is likely that lenders will bid for all of FRC's deposits, a sizable chunk of its assets and some of its liabilities.

US Bancorp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. First Republic, the FDIC, Guggenheim and the other banks declined to comment.

A deal for First Republic would come less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilise markets.