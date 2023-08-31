UBS to cut 3,000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10bn

UBS Group plans to cut 3,000 jobs in Switzerland in the next couple of years, as it offered the first glimpse of how it plans to achieve more than $10 billion in cost savings after taking over Credit Suisse.

UBS also announced it would be keeping Credit Suisse's domestic bank - and the ensuing job losses are expected to result in a backlash in Switzerland.

The world's largest wealth manager could have spun off the business and floated it in an IPO but the domestic bank has been a solid profit-maker for Credit Suisse and last year it was the only division in the black.

"Our analysis clearly shows that a full integration is the best outcome for UBS, our stakeholders and the Swiss economy," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

He wrote in a memo to staff that 1,000 jobs redundancies will result from integrating Credit Suisse's domestic bank, while another 2,000 would result from the need to profoundly restructure Credit Suisse.

UBS shares were up 5% in morning trade, hitting highs not seen since 2008.