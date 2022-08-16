    বাংলা

    Walmart enters streaming deal with Paramount+ in race with Amazon

    Members of Walmart+ will get access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 16 August 2022, 02:44 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 02:44 AM

    US retailer Walmart Inc on Monday struck a deal with Paramount Global to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership programme in a push to better compete with Amazon.com Inc.

    Members of Walmart+ will get access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials. It also offers a $9.99-per-month service without ads.

    Paramount+ offers original series and popular movies from brands and production studios, including BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as several sporting leagues such as UEFA Champions League.

    Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's premium music service.

    The service rivals Amazon's Prime, which also offers free shipping as well as video and music streaming services and has around 200 million subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

    Started in 2020, Walmart's subscription service has between 11 million and 32 million members, according to varied estimates provided by firms including Consumer Intelligence Partners and Deutsche Bank.

    Walmart does not disclose Walmart+ subscriber numbers.

    Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, which operate several major streaming services, had in recent weeks spoken with Walmart about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times had reported last week.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal with Paramount+.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi prince made $500m Russia bet at start of Ukraine war
    Saudi prince made $500m Russia bet
    Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested money in three major Russian energy companies between February and March
    Pathao, Obhai raise fares in response to fuel price hike
    Pathao, Obhai raise fares
    Pathao says the decision was made to ensure that riders were compensated for the increased costs they faced
    Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
    Saudi Arabian group invests in Russian energy companies
    The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's $3.4 billion three-year investment programme
    Refiners seek a hike in sugar prices amid soaring import costs
    Refiners seek sugar price hike as import bills rise
    In September last year, the government set the price of unpacked sugar at Tk 74 a kg while the rate for packed ones was Tk 75

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher