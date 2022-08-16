Walmart enters streaming deal with Paramount+ in race with Amazon

US retailer Walmart Inc on Monday struck a deal with Paramount Global to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership programme in a push to better compete with Amazon.com Inc.

Members of Walmart+ will get access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials. It also offers a $9.99-per-month service without ads.

Paramount+ offers original series and popular movies from brands and production studios, including BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as several sporting leagues such as UEFA Champions League.