H&M increased sales in many markets despite a squeeze on consumers' spending ability and "unfavourable" weather, CEO Helena Helmersson said, adding that its summer collection had got off to a good start as temperatures rose across northern Europe.

Sales from Jun 1-27 were up 10% from a year earlier, a good sign for the start of H&M's third quarter. The H&M womenswear collection, as well as strong performance from the Cos and Arket brands, drove the boost in sales, Helmersson said.

The stronger-than-expected profit helped investors digest a weaker margin of 8.2% for the second quarter, down from 9.2% a year earlier.

H&M blamed high raw material and freight costs for the lower margin, but said these factors had "pivoted from being negative to being positive", indicating easing inflationary pressure.

"Of course that comes with an opportunity to adjust prices," Helmersson told Reuters in an interview.

In China, where H&M has been struggling, Helmersson stuck to the same message as earlier this year, saying the company is not yet at the level it wants to be, but things are moving in the right direction.