India inflation to return to comfort band once veg price shock ebbs: MPC's Goyal

"I do not think inflation will be out of our comfort band once vegetable prices soften," she added.

Led by vegetables, food inflation in India soared to an over 3-year high of 11.5% in July. This pushed retail inflation to 7.44%, above the RBI's comfort band.

The data came after the six-member MPC held policy rates steady at its meeting earlier this month. On Wednesday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he expected vegetable prices to start easing by September.

The cost of cereals, pulses and spices has also risen, prompting a rush of supply-side measures by the government.

"Inflation in cereals has been there since the Ukraine war, but it has been managed," Goyal said. "We don't really expect it to sustain and the government has a lot of supply-side arsenal there, via stocks, trade etc."

Goyal expects the government, which has fiscal deficit target of 5.8% of GDP in 2023-24, to remain fiscally prudent even as it takes these measures.