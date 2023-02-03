    বাংলা

    Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence: Bloomberg News

    The move will see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that is pledged as collateral

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 06:54 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 06:54 PM

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

    The move would see lenders release some of the stock in Adani Group companies that was pledged as collateral, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

    The group hasn't faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, according to the report.

    The key priority is to remove any concern about margin calls and Adani officials will speak with investors in the coming days and will make all payments on time, Bloomberg reported.

    A spokesperson for Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

    Reuters reported earlier that Adani entities made scheduled coupon payments on outstanding US dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, adding that the conglomerate plans to issue a credit report by Friday that will address concerns raised by Hindenburg Research about its liquidity.

    Since Hindenburg's report on Jan 24, Adani Group's companies have lost nearly half their combined market value. Adani Enterprises - described as an incubator of Adani's businesses - has lost $26 billion in market capitalisation.

    On Thursday, Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Adani made scheduled US bond payments
    Adani Group plans to issue a credit report by Friday which will address concerns raised by the US short-seller Hindenburg report about its liquidity
    A cargo ship that will supply LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) to other ships is seen, at Barcelona's port, at Zona Franca near Barcelona, Spain February 2, 2023.
    EU launches global LNG reference price
    The reference will be used if prices surge like they did last year after Russia curbed supply
    Bangladesh raises LPG prices by 21% for February
    LPG prices hiked by 21% for February
    The new LPG price hike comes on top of a gas price hike
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Adani group's market losses hit $100bn
    Adani Enterprises shares plunged by nearly 23% on Thursday, trading at its lowest since March 2022

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher