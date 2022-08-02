China bans 35 Taiwanese food exporters in warning ahead of Pelosi visit

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported on Tuesday that among the 3,200 Taiwanese companies registered with China's customs under the category of food, 2,066 entries had been listed as "import suspension."

Among the 107 entries under the category of biscuits, pastries and bread, 35 have had been listed under "import suspension", according to Reuters calculations based on registration data posted on the website of China's General Administration of Customs.

"I learned about the ban before I got off work last night," a business manager at one of the affected Taiwanese food producers told Reuters, adding that he did not know why his company was banned.