JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank must face lawsuits over Jeffrey Epstein ties

A US judge said on Monday JPMorgan Chase & Co must face a lawsuit by the US Virgin Islands accusing the bank of enabling the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

The judge also said JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank must face lawsuits by two women who said Epstein sexually abused them, and who also accused the banks of enabling Epstein.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan dismissed some claims in all three lawsuits, but said the plaintiffs can try to provide that the banks knowingly benefited from participating in Epstein's sex trafficking venture.

The judge said he would explain his reasons for the rulings in due course.