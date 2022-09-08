Consumer rights agency to investigate retail prices of toiletries

The government will investigate the production cost of toiletries and the reasoning behind retail prices of such products, including soaps, detergents and toothpastes, after the prices of these products shot up recently.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, made the announcement

on Wednesday in a meeting with representatives of Unilever, Square, ACI, and Kallol Group, the leading companies in the sector.

The consumer rights agency will also inspect their factories in the next two weeks to "verify the information", Shafiquzzaman said.