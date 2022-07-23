India's Reliance Industries profit surges, powered by oil business

India's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 46.3% jump in June-quarter profit, as robust refining margins due to intake of cheaper Russian crude and fuel exports buoyed its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit rose to 179.55 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) in the three months ended June 30 compared with 122.73 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reliance emerged as one of the key buyers of discounted Russian crude after some Western buyers shunned it following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The private refiner during the quarter also boosted fuel exports, especially to European countries grappling with shortages due to the sanctions on Russia.

"Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

Reliance's June qtr profit soars on robust refining margins and fuel cracks

Reliance's June qtr profit soars on robust refining margins and fuel cracks

Refining margins for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel in Asia hit a record high in June.

Consolidated revenue from the oil-to-chemicals business – comprising the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar and petrochemicals plants - jumped 56.7% to 1.62 trillion rupees, its best ever quarterly performance, the company said.

Reliance, which produces gas from an ultra deep water block in the country's east coast, said it also benefited from a revision in local gas prices and expects higher local prices from October.