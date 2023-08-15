Oil prices down ahead of key economic data in China

Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data from China which should provide clues on the outlook for any recovery in demand in the world's top oil importer.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 11 cents, or 0.13%, at $82.40 a barrel. Brent crude futures lost 8 cents to trade at $86.13 per barrel at 0015 GMT.

China is due to release industrial production, investment, retail sales and unemployment figures for July on Tuesday, after other indicators showed the world no.2 economy slipped into deflation and its trade slumped.

In the latest sign of a stifling cash crunch in China's property sector, the largest private real estate developer Country Garden is seeking to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.