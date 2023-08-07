Foxconn's July sales drop 1.23% year over year, forecasts third-quarter rebound

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and a major supplier for Apple, said on Saturday revenue in July fell 1.23% year-on-year but forecast a business rebound for the third quarter.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said revenue last month reached T$469.23 billion ($14.82 billion), up nearly 11% from June.

The company said revenue was the second-highest for the month of July, thanks to "customers' increasing pull-in" for its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones. That segment recorded double-digit growth from a year ago, it said, as major vendors such as Apple gear up for new product launches later this year.

Other businesses, including computing products such as PCs and cloud and networking products, declined from a year ago, the company said, without elaborating.