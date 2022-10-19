Strike over worker’s murder postponed at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram

Workers of Chattogram’s Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets in Bangladesh, have postponed their strike over the stabbing death of a fellow worker allegedly by a pickup driver and his associates.
They abstained from work from Tuesday morning to 8pm after the worker, Md Masud, was attacked on Monday evening. They resumed the strike on Wednesday morning after the death of Masud in hospital.
They joined work again on Wednesday evening after funeral prayers for Masud following daylong protests.
The workers will resume protests on Thursday afternoon if the killers are not arrested by the time, said Md Ibrahim, president of Greater Khatunganj Loading-Unloading Workers Union.
Abul Hossain Abu, member secretary of Jatiya Sramik League’s Chattagram metropolitan unit, also said they gave the authorities an ultimatum of 5pm on Thursday to catch the killers in a meeting with the merchants and police.