Biden to announce emergency oil sales to prevent price spikes

The plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.

Biden's efforts to use federal powers to balance the US oil market underscores just how much the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation has upended the plans of a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel-free future.

It also shows the administration's desire to keep inflation in check, particularly in the weeks before November congressional elections in which Biden's fellow Democrats hope to retain control of Congress.

Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.