Global stocks stumble as yields rise on tight US labour market

"The real federal funds rate doesn't need to be as high and as restrictive as it currently is. But the Fed will need more evidence of inflation progress to get those cuts," said Roosevelt Bowman, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in New York.

"So that's where we would say, 'You know what? The market is probably a little bit ahead of itself here in terms of the number of cuts and the need to cut.'"

Major equity indexes in Europe closed higher, with the pan-regional index up 0.69%, helping MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe to tread higher for most of the session.

Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow eking out a gain as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dived, to pull MSCI's global index close down 0.03%.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, data showed. Separately, the ADP National Employment Report showed US private employers hired more workers than expected in December.