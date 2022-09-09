Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement.

The new firm, named SKKY Partners, will make investments in sectors including consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, and plans to make both control and minority investments.

Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managing partners, with Sammons leading day-to-day operations of the firm.