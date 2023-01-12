Sandwich chain Subway eyes sale

    বাংলা

    12 Jan 2023
    Sandwich chain Subway is exploring a sale of its business, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

    The process, which is at an early stage, is expected to attract potential corporate buyers and private-equity firms, the report said, adding that it is possible there won't be a sale or other deal.

    "As a privately held company, we don't comment on ownership structure and business plans," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

    Subway, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, has more than 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. The Milford, Conn-based company, known for its foot-long sandwiches, has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

    In 2021, media reports said Subway was tidying itself up for a sale, but the restaurant chain had denied it.

