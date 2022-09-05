Apple, Samsung could benefit as India aims to speed product safety approvals

The plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously looks set to cut as much as five to eight weeks from the 16 to 21 now often needed to test and certify products ranging from wireless earbuds to smartphones.

"For industry, it is directly linked with ease of doing business; for consumers, this will result in faster access to the latest products," the group, MAIT, said in its statement.

Firms such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi are among its members, along with global and domestic firms operating in India's electronics, telecom and IT sector.

To trim the time required, the group added, the testing agency, the Bureau of Indian Standards, "has agreed to a pilot project where some identified electronics hardware products shall be undergoing parallel testing".