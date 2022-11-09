Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Musk, the world's richest man, had about $20 billion in cash after selling a part of his stake in Tesla, including the sales made last year. This would have required him to raise an additional $2 billion to $3 billion to finance the takeover.

Tesla has lost nearly half its market value and Musk's net worth slumped by $70 billion ever since he bid for Twitter in April.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk took over Twitter last month and has engaged in drastic measures including sacking half the staff and a plan to charge for blue check verification marks.