Wheat climbs 5.5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement

Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5% on Monday and corn rose over 2% as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global grain supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) jumped 5.5% to $8.75 a bushel as of 0102 GMT, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel.

Corn rose 2.2% to $6.96-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 1% to $14.13-1/2 a bushel.

"(The market) is going to be overwhelmed in early trade today by Russia suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain corridor during the weekend," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Our view has been that wheat futures were adding little premium to prices for the risk that the corridor would close."