Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Eid cattle traders will suffer for high asking price: livestock minister

Abdur Rahman says cattle will remain unsold if the traders continue to charge the customers higher than usual rates

Eid cattle traders will suffer for high asking price: minister

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 09:50 PM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 09:50 PM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Read More
Pro-Trump influencers fire up fears of migrant 'invasion'
Pro-Trump influencers fire up fears of migrant 'invasion'
Jhenaidah AL’s Mintu remanded for 8 days
Jhenaidah AL’s Mintu remanded for 8 days
UK promises to ban smoking for younger generations
UK promises to ban smoking for younger generations
Heavy rain floods Sylhet city again
Heavy rain floods Sylhet city again
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More