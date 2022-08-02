Revlon gets court approval for $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan

US Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan ordered modifications to the loan in response to the junior creditors' concerns, but said Revlon must be allowed to borrow the cash it needs to continue its operations in bankruptcy.

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain.

To shore up its supply chain and fund its bankruptcy court case, Revlon sought additional financing from a coalition known as the BrandCo Lenders, which had loaned Revlon $1.88 billion in the years before it filed for bankruptcy.