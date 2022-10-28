European retailers are on investors' naughty lists this Christmas

The Christmas shopping period is unlikely to bring relief to European retailers that sell anything from running shoes to handbags as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes consumers and shrinks disposable income.

The holiday season is traditionally a high point for the retail sector but even Europe's big names are warning of tough months ahead this year, and investors have punished them accordingly.

German sportswear company Adidas has slashed its full year guidance while world No.2 fashion retailer H&M has launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($177 million) cost-saving drive.

Full-year profit at British online fashion retailer ASOS sank a whopping 90% from pandemic highs and its shares are the second worst performing of the top 350 UK-listed companies this year, wiping out two thirds of its market capitalisation.