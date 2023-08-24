Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia agree to increase passenger, cargo flight frequencies

Dhaka and Riyadh have agreed in principle to increase the frequency of flights and allow Bangladesh-based airliners to operate flights to all international airports in the Gulf kingdom.
A memorandum of understanding, or MOU, was signed on Wednesday to this end in Dhaka.
Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, and Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej signed the deal.
The visiting Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Bin Fazwan Al Rabiah, was also present during the signing.
Bangladesh-based carriers, which offer passenger services to the kingdom, can only operate flights to airports in four major Saudi cities- Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Medina.
Under the fresh MoU, Bangladeshi airliners will be allowed to operate 49 passengers and 21 cargo flights in a week, which used to be 49 passengers and freight flights combined.
In addition, Bangladeshi airlines will be allowed to operate flights from any point in Bangladesh to any Saudi Arabian international point.
At present, only Biman and US-Bangla Airlines operate cargo services between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.
The deal also gives Bangladesh 'fifth freedom to the air' to four middle and long points for passenger and cargo flights. Similarly, Dhaka will also allow similar provisions for Saudi airliners.
WHAT IS A FIFTH FREEDOM TO THE AIR?
- According to the UN agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, or ICAO, the fifth freedom to the air right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to put down and to take on in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from or destined to a third State, also known as a fifth freedom right.
- In simpler terms, fifth freedom flights carry passengers between two countries that are different from the home base of the airline operating the flight. These types of routes are allowed as long as the flight begins or ends in the airline's home country.
- As a hypothetical example, let's say Biman Bangladesh operates flights from its home base of Dhaka to London, with a stop in Jeddah. The flag carrier can sell tickets from Dhaka to either London or Jeddah, but also solely between Jeddah and London. The flight segment from Jeddah to London is also a fifth freedom flight because Biman is a Bangladeshi airline selling tickets to passengers between two cities outside of Bangladesh.
The four ‘fifth freedom to the air’ points to Bangladesh will be determined later.
Earlier in May, UAE’s civil aviation authority sought similar ‘fifth freedom’ rights from Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, or CAAB, but a two-day meeting between the two sides in Dhaka ended without much progress as both sides could not agree on a number of issues.