Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia agree to increase passenger, cargo flight frequencies

WHAT IS A FIFTH FREEDOM TO THE AIR?

- According to the UN agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, or ICAO, the fifth freedom to the air right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to put down and to take on in the territory of the first State, traffic coming from or destined to a third State, also known as a fifth freedom right.

- In simpler terms, fifth freedom flights carry passengers between two countries that are different from the home base of the airline operating the flight. These types of routes are allowed as long as the flight begins or ends in the airline's home country.

- As a hypothetical example, let's say Biman Bangladesh operates flights from its home base of Dhaka to London, with a stop in Jeddah. The flag carrier can sell tickets from Dhaka to either London or Jeddah, but also solely between Jeddah and London. The flight segment from Jeddah to London is also a fifth freedom flight because Biman is a Bangladeshi airline selling tickets to passengers between two cities outside of Bangladesh.