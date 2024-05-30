Shahjalal International Airport 3rd terminal work 97% completed, no date announced for opening

The two existing terminals have 107 immigration desks. The third terminal has 128 immigration counters with 15 automated ones

Almost 97 percent of the construction of Shahjalal International Airport’s third terminal in Dhaka has been completed, but it is still not confirmed when the long-waited structure will be operational.

It is impossible to provide a specific date to open an airport terminal anywhere worldwide, as this is a “highly technical work”, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammed Faruk Khan said on Thursday.

“Sometimes you complete everything but some issues arise that need more time. This can never be implemented on time according to the plan,” he told the media after inspecting the construction work.

Air Vice Marshal Md Mufidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said that testing and commissioning were still undone.

He hopes that the terminal will be prepared by October.

“This terminal in our airport is very beautiful, but that shouldn’t be enough. We must maintain it. I believe the Civil Aviation Authority will prepare their manpower in that way,” Faruk Khan said in the press briefing.

The immigration counter in the new terminal is very big, the minister said. He travelled to Germany recently and found only six immigration counters in the airport terminal, he said. “I waited for about three hours for immigration clearance. And here we have 54 counters.”

A SECOND RUNWAY?

The reporters asked the minister if there was a need to set up a second runway.

“The ILS (instrument landing system) is undergoing servicing for betterment on the current runway. The radars are also getting revamped.

“But yes, we have a plan for a second runway. We’ll have to look into it as many buildings have come up around the area. let’s see if we can have a second runway,” he said in reply.

WHO TO HANDLE LUGGAGE?

Faruk Khan said that handling luggage was one of the biggest challenges in the airports of any country, when asked if luggage handling would be quicker once the third terminal construction work was completed.

“Passengers feel that they will get their luggage ready by the time they leave the aircraft. It’s never possible,” he said.

“We’re working to make it better. Currently, the first luggage comes within 15 minutes while the second one takes at least 40 minutes. We bought some equipment for this and are trying to make the luggage arrival quicker,” he said.

The minister shared that the authorities initiated a joint venture with Japan for luggage handling.

“But they have yet to tell us which organisation would be part of it. We hope that they’ll let us know soon,” he said.

DHAKA AIRPORT TERMINALS

>>Currently, terminal 1 and 2 are capable of serving 8 million passengers. Once operational, the third terminal will be able to serve more 16 million passengers, pushing up the total number of passengers to 24 million per year.

>> At present, 62 check-in counters are there in the two existing terminals while the third terminal has 117.

>> Currently, the parking lots have a 800-strong capacity and the new third terminal is 1,203-strong.

>> The two existing terminals have eight boarding bridges while the third terminal has 26.

>> The import cargo area is 13,700 square metres in the two existing terminals where 84,379 tonnes of goods can be imported per year. Once the third terminal is completed, more than 273,470 tonnes of goods can be imported.

>> On the other hand, the export cargo area is spread over 19,600 square metres, from where 200,560 tonnes of goods can be exported. The third terminal will enable the authorities to export another 546,941 tonnes of goods per year.