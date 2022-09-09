India's rice export curbs trap 1m T at ports as buyers refuse to pay duty

India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

"The duty became effective from midnight, but buyers are not ready to pay the duty," said BV Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA). "We have stopped loading vessels."

India ships around two million tonnes of rice every month, with large amounts loaded from eastern ports such as Kakinada and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.

In similar circumstances, New Delhi has in the past provided exemptions for contracts backed by letters of credit (LCs), or payment guarantees, issued until the day the government made a policy change, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.

But that has not happened this time.