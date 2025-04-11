Emphasis on long-term pipeline for foreign investment, not promises, says BIDA

The organisation will later announce the amount of foreign investment commitments received

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is focusing on bringing foreign investment by creating a long-term pipeline rather than immediate investment commitments at this year’s Investment Summit.

Shah Mohammad Mahboob, executive member of the organisation, said this at a press conference on the last day of the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel on Thursday.

He, however, did not reveal the number of foreign investment commitments from this year's summit, but promised to share the details, including the number of participating companies, at a later date.

Mahbub said: “In the previous summit, we had announced a pretty big figure about the number of commitments received. But it was not implemented in the end.

“There is a difference between making a commitment and implementing it. We'd rather focus on creating a pipeline and tracking it well.”

He said BIDA will work from now on to keep in regular contact with foreign entrepreneurs and institutions to implement the promises made at the conference.

“We will take feedback from them in the future. A pipeline has been created. If all the relevant government agencies take part, we think we can make the created initiatives successful,” he added.

BIDA Head of Business Development Nahian Rahman said, “We aimed to convey three key points to foreign investors during the breakout sessions - the opportunities in our sectors and the investment potential, connecting domestic institutions with foreign investors, and creating a roadmap for long-term engagement with clear next steps after establishing these connections.”

Regarding the outcomes of the sessions with the foreign delegates participating in the conference, Mahboob said important discussions were held on increasing “digitalisation” in the banking sector, moving beyond the design phase to the next phase of the semiconductor sector, and investing in the textile sector.

The participants emphasised reducing trade barriers by simplifying customs duties at ports in the import and export of goods.

Regarding the novelty of this conference, he said: “All the government agencies, BIDA, BEZA, Power Department, Environment Department, NBR, Bangladesh Bank, had a separate room for each.

“The investors who came and wanted to discuss were able to come and talk directly in this room.

“At other times, they come to the summit but don’t get to interact with people. This time, we managed it very well.”

Asked whether investors had raised any problems with the investment environment this time, Nahian said: “There was no such opportunity this time. Earlier, there were 60 to 65 ministers and state ministers.

“Multiple trips to their offices were needed to carry out investment-related work. Now, those problems are gone, all the investment work will be completed as soon as possible.”