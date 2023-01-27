India's Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouds record share sale

"The sell-off is seriously extreme ... it has clearly dented overall investor sentiment in the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities.

The Adani Group is concerned about the fall in share prices but continues to be in a wait and see mode as the share sale continues until Jan. 31, said two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

India's capital markets regulator is studying the Hindenburg report and may use it to aid its own ongoing probe into offshore fund holdings of Adani Group, two other sources said. Spokespersons for the regulator and Adani had no immediate comment.Read full story

Adani Group has dismissed the Hindenburg report as baseless and said it is considering whether to take legal action against the New York-based firm.

With a net worth of $96.6 billion, billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's seventh richest man, according to Forbes, slipping from the third position he held before the Hindenburg report.

Adani met the country's power minister R.K. Singh on Friday, but the agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.

The billionaire hails from the western state of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's main opposition Congress party has often accused Adani and other billionaires of getting favourable policy treatment from Modi's administration, allegations the billionaire denies.