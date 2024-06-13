China-Bangladesh joint venture to build 100 MW solar power plant in Jamalpur

The price for each unit of electricity is set slightly above 11 cents, equivalent to roughly Tk 13

China's CREC International Renewable Energy and Bangladesh's state-owned B-R PowerGen Company have signed an agreement to jointly build a 100 MW solar power plant in Jamalpur's Madarganj Upazila.

The agreement was signed between Chinese company's Management Director Ju Sen Wang and B-R PowerGen's Management Director Dhurjati Prasad Sen at the Biddut Bhaban on Thursday.

The plant is expected to be constructed on 248 acres or 100.27 hectares of land in Jorekhali Union of Madarganj Upazila within the next two years.

Initial estimates suggest it could cost around $170 million.

In return for covering the entire cost of the project, the Chinese company will own a 70 percent stake, while B-R Powergen will hold the remaining 30 percent.

The electricity tariff has been set slightly above 11 cents per unit, equivalent to about Tk 13, although recent government procurement committee approvals for various solar power projects have set prices closer to Tk 11 per unit.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman said, "This plant, jointly owned with a Chinese company on the Jamuna River char, will have a unit price close to 11 cents due to the initial agreement signed three years ago."

The project needs about 380 hectares of land.

Arrangements have been made for the resettlement of temporary residents on the government-owned land. Additionally, the secretary mentioned another 100 MW power project by RPCL nearby.

He said, "We have leased this land from the district administration office for 30 years. Despite that, many were living here temporarily. Arrangements are being made for their resettlement. Community centres, schools, and colleges are also being established."

“In the project area and surrounding areas, crops cannot grow due to frequent flooding," said Habibur Rahman.

“RPCL's project is being implemented by constructing flood barriers. Solar panels will be installed on 8-10 feet high poles. Below, in the dry season, ginger, turmeric, onions, and chili vegetables will be cultivated."

"Within the next two years, in Jun 2026, the company will start production."