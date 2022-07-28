Drinkers, smokers seek respite from gloom by trading up

Soaring inflation has made life harder for most of the world - but some people are still smoking expensive cigarettes and doing shots of fancy tequila.

From British American Tobacco to Tanqueray gin maker Diageo, cigarette and alcohol companies cited strong demand for high-end products people can't seem to shake when they reported results this week. Far from buying cheaper alcohol and tobacco, shoppers are instead trading up.

"In hard times, I think people just want that little moment to celebrate, you know, to unwind with family, with friends with colleagues," Diageo's finance chief Lavanya Chandrashekar told Reuters.

The trend contributes to a pattern of affluent consumers spending big on luxury items following the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns resulted in average bank balances rising and record stock markets boosted wealthy people's investment portfolios.

Diageo, the world's biggest spirits maker, on Thursday beat full-year sales forecasts, helped by demand for "super premium" brands such as Don Julio tequila, Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Bulleit Bourbon. Bottles of Don Julio start at roughly 40 pounds ($49) on Amazon.co.uk and go up into the hundreds, as do several special edition versions of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.