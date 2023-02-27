India's Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets

Adani Group is in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its assets in Australia, the Economic Times reported on Monday, as group shares continued to bleed in the aftermath of a short-seller report.

The Indian ports-to-power conglomerate operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NXQT), as well as a solar farm in Australia.

The NXQT, a major port for Queensland coal exports controlled by the Adani family trust, is being considered to raise funds to repay promoter debt, the Economic Times report said, citing sources aware of the fund-raising.