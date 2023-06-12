India asks Myanmar to expedite trade through rupee: exporters' body

India has urged Myanmar's administration to speed up the process of trade settlements through mutual currencies, a mechanism that was earlier agreed, an exporters' body official said on Monday.

A delegation of Indian exporters met Myanmar's trade minister U Aung Naign Oo, who is on a visit to India, in the eastern city of Kolkata and raised the issue.

"Myanmar's minister has assured the new mechanism would soon be operational," PK Shah, former chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council, told Reuters after the meeting.