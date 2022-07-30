China says US chip act will distort global semiconductor supply chain

The e-commerce giant's booming cloud business and the strong appetite for iPhones is likely to help cushion the impact of soaring costs
China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the US Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade.
The US House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Read full story
China will continue to monitor the progress and implementation of the US act and take measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, the ministry said in a statement.