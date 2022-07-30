    বাংলা

    China says US chip act will distort global semiconductor supply chain

    The US House of Representatives recently passed a sweeping legislation to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2022, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2022, 07:03 AM

    China's commerce ministry said on Friday that a major new chips act passed by the US Congress will distort the global semiconductor supply chain and disrupt international trade.

    The US House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Read full story

    China will continue to monitor the progress and implementation of the US act and take measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, the ministry said in a statement.

