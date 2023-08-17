India approves $7bn plan for electric buses in nearly 170 cities

India on Wednesday approved plans for a nearly 580 billion rupee ($7 billion) scheme to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities over a decade, along with charging and associated infrastructure facilities.

The federal government will fund 200 billion rupees of the cost of the scheme, based on a public-private partnership model, Information Minister Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.

It was not immediately clear whether the remaining funds would come from state governments or private companies.

Shares of companies that investors expect to benefit from the plan rose after the news. Electric bus makers Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto closed up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively.