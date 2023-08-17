    বাংলা

    India approves $7bn plan for electric buses in nearly 170 cities

    The federal government will fund 200 billion rupees of the cost of the scheme, based on a public-private partnership model

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 04:08 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 04:08 AM

    India on Wednesday approved plans for a nearly 580 billion rupee ($7 billion) scheme to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities over a decade, along with charging and associated infrastructure facilities.

    The federal government will fund 200 billion rupees of the cost of the scheme, based on a public-private partnership model, Information Minister Anurag Thakur said at a briefing.

    It was not immediately clear whether the remaining funds would come from state governments or private companies.

    Shares of companies that investors expect to benefit from the plan rose after the news. Electric bus makers Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto closed up 8.8% and 10.1% respectively.

    Tata Motors was up 1.9%, while Ashok Leyland, which has a unit that makes electric buses, pared a 2.5% rise to settle 0.9% higher.

    The government’s push for electric public transportation vehicles comes as it works to cut emissions and reduce fuel imports, with companies offered incentives to build vehicles and parts in the country.

    Pursuing plans for an eventual fleet of 50,000 electric buses nationwide, at an estimated cost of $12 billion, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been aggregating demand from state governments and issuing contracts or tenders inviting companies to bid.

    New Delhi's monetary support to green the country's public transport comes at a time when bus makers have raised concerns about state transport corporations that have previously delayed payment for conventional buses. Having a dedicated fund will provide security to bus makers, allowing them to bid freely for government contracts, say analysts.

    The cabinet also approved seven railway tracking projects worth 325 billion rupees to boost connectivity and mobility across nine states.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mahindra Funster electric concept SUV is on display after it was unveiled at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, Feb 5, 2020.
    Electric vehicle premiums will ride high in India
    Electric vehicles comprised less than 2% of cars sold in the country in 2022. The next challenge for India’s EV makers is to win the market’s enthusiasm
    A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018.
    India fuel sales slow due to monsoon rains
    Monsoon rains also hit demand from the agriculture sector as farmers use gasoil-fired generators for irrigation
    A damaged portion of Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is pictured following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, Aug 15, 2023.
    Death toll after Himalayas landslides rises to 57
    Ten people are still trapped or missing after landslides over the weekend buried homes and buildings
    Disney stars Donald Duck (R) and Mickey Mouse pose for photographers after their arrival at the airport in Mumbai Jan 4, 2006. The Disney characters are in India for a month as part of their six-nation Asia Pacific tour.
    Fairy-tale ending will elude Disney in India
    Disney has rapidly lost its leading position competing with Netflix and Amazon, and is now up against Mukesh Ambani’s TV18 Broadcast and its JioCinema app

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt