Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices

Japan's government on Friday unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses and farmers.

The move by the government to roll out new and extend existing policies highlights Fumio Kishida's resolve to tackle the impact of rising cost pressures by providing support to firms and consumers.

"Protecting the lives of people and activity of businesses in the midst of surging global prices is one of the top priorities of the Kishida administration," Kishida said on Friday at a meeting of a panel tasked with rising prices and wage issues.

As part of the steps, the government will offer 50,000 yen ($350) in financial support to low-income households exempt from paying resident taxes to help them pay for rising costs of electricity, gas and food.