How TikTok sensation Squishmallows found Warren Buffett

STRIKING A NERVE

Other businesses in Berkshire's stable also make toys, including Oriental Trading's rubber ducks resembling Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger.

But it was Buffett and Munger Squishmallows that were arguably the hot item during a shopping event at the Berkshire weekend, with shareholders scooping up 10,000. Before long they were fetching more than $500 at auction on eBay.

Launched in 2017, Squishmallows became part of Jazwares when it bought another toymaker, Kellytoy.

The Zeberskys thought the squishy toys could be a hit but had not been marketed well to a mass audience.

There are now more than 2,000 Squishmallows, each with its own name, birthdate--or "Squish date"--and biography.

"This was a brand that needed a lot of love," Judd Zebersky said. "It struck a nerve, and when you strike a nerve in the toy industry, great things can happen."

In 2014, seeking help in expanding, the Zeberskys sold a stake in Jazwares to Alleghany, which took a majority stake two years later. Terms of both transactions were not disclosed.

"Another company was courting us," Laura Zebersky said. "We weren't looking to sell, but we knew we could not grow properly without acquisitions. When Alleghany wanted to buy a minority stake, we were all for it."

Led by Joseph Brandon, who previously ran Berkshire's General Re reinsurer, Alleghany now has Buffett's deep balance sheet as support.

"Joe said that our lives would be really, really good, we're working with the best and most respected company in the world," Judd Zebersky said.