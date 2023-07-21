Novatek set to oust Gazprom as Russia's top gas supplier to Europe

However, he added it would be "very difficult" for Novatek to completely replace Gazprom in Europe, as Gazprom's remaining customers have limited infrastructure to import LNG.

Gazprom's gas exports, mainly to Europe, almost halved last year because of the political crisis over Ukraine and after undersea Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by unexplained blasts last September.

Germany and Italy remain among Gazprom's largest customers in Europe.

PIPELINE DECLINE

Russia aims to secure a fifth of the global LNG market by 2035 from around 8% in 2022, while Russia's pipeline exports, exclusively provided by Gazprom through a Soviet-built network, are steadily declining.

Natural gas is frozen to minus 163 Celsius (-261.4 Fahrenheit) to convert it to a liquid that can be shipped to any regasification terminal in the world, making it more flexible than pipeline gas.

To defend its position, Gazprom in 2006 secured a law that enabled it to become Russia's sole exporter of natural gas via pipelines and sea-borne liquefied natural gas.

But Russia has since liberalised LNG trading to support projects by Novatek.

Novatek, meanwhile, has ramped up output from its Yamal LNG plant in the Arctic and plans to further boost LNG production at its new projects, which are due to come onstream in the coming years.

The leaderships of both Novatek and Gazprom have close ties with President Vladimir Putin and have publicly clashed over Novatek's rising profile on the European gas market, which used to account for two thirds of Gazprom's total gas sales.

Alexei Miller, Gazprom's CEO, has been an ally of Putin since they worked together in the early 1990s in the mayor's office in St Petersburg, Russia's former imperial capital.