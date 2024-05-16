Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 16, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Veon teams up with partners to bridge online 'AI language gap'

Large language models powering 'bots' like chatGPT often rely on swathes of online data, such as digital books, websites, articles and blogs to learn how to generate human-like responses

Veon teams up with partners to bridge online 'AI language gap'
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters

Published : 16 May 2024, 01:24 AM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 01:24 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Gaza fighting intensifies
Gaza fighting intensifies
India grants citizenship to first batch of 14 refugees
India grants citizenship to first batch of 14 refugees
Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar
Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar
Zelensky postpones travel abroad
Zelensky postpones travel abroad
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More