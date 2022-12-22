Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX founder heads to US

Williams said that Bankman-Fried is now in FBI custody and on his way to the U.S and urged others involved in the alleged fraud to come forward.

"If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it," Williams said. "We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal."

"I also said that last week's announcement would not be our last, and let me be clear once again, neither is today's," he added.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a separate statement on Wednesday evening said it had also charged Ellison and Wang for their roles in a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors of FTX.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission also said it had filed fraud charges against Ellison and Wang.

An attorney for Ellison did not respond immediately to request for comment.