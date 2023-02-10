Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 01:30 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 01:30 AM

    Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division.

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.

    Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform.

    This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

    A raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have also laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

    Axios first reported the news of the layoffs at Yahoo.

