UK's scandal-hit CBI fires director-general after complaints

"While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better."

Danker stepped aside in March while the CBI conducted a review into his behaviour.

The Guardian newspaper said a complaint was submitted in January by a female CBI employee and more allegations had been brought by other staff members subsequently.

Danker said in a statement on Tuesday that he was "truly sorry" that he had "unintentionally made a number of colleagues feel uncomfortable".

"I was nevertheless shocked to learn this morning that I had been dismissed from the CBI, instead of being invited to put my position forward as was originally confirmed. Many of the allegations against me have been distorted."