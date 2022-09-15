Private airlines claim losses on domestic flights for fuel price hike, Biman's business practice

The private airlines claim they are struggling to operate domestic flights due to losses caused by an increase in fuel prices, fees and surcharges, and the facilities Biman Bangladesh Airlines is afforded as the state carrier.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of NOVOAIR, said at a workshop organised by the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh on Thursday that they lose Tk 2,630 per seat on domestic flights.

As many as 10 private airlines launched operations on domestic routes in the country in 26 years, but only two have continued services – NOVOAIR and US-Bangla Airlines.

Some general aviation and flying schools and 10 organisations offering helicopter trips are also members of the AOAB.

Speaking about the problems in operating domestic flights, Mofizur, who is also secretary general of the AOAB, said it was difficult to say where to start as the problems are everywhere.