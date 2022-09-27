    বাংলা

    UK's Channel 4: Ad markets are 'volatile', Q4 will be 'tricky'

    Britain's Channel 4 says ad markets are volatile and the important final quarter is likely to be tricky for advertisers

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 12:41 PM

    The chief executive of Britain's Channel 4 said ad markets were "volatile", and the important final quarter was likely to be "tricky" for advertisers.

    "It's fair to say on advertising nobody knows yet, it's a pretty volatile market," Alex Mahon said at the Royal Television Society's London Convention on Tuesday.

    "The truth is for advertisers it's all about Christmas this year. The year has been OK so far, quarter four is going to be tricky, perhaps a lot of that will be pushed into quarter one next year, but it's really hard to call," she said.

    She said changes to the energy price cap - government intervention to limit soaring gas and electricity bills from next month - would make a difference to consumer confidence.

    "But I don't think anyone, it appears even the Bank of England or the government, has got a clear view on what is going to happen," she added.

    logo-of-channel-4
