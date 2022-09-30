Bank branch openings in US leave behind minority neighbourhoods: study

The opening of new US bank branches is leaving behind minority communities despite racial equality pledges from lenders, according to a study released Thursday by the Committee for Better Banks, an advocacy group.

The 14 largest US consumer banks opened 4,130 new branches from January 2010 to December 2021, the group wrote, citing data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Of the new locations, 61% were located in upper- or middle-income, predominantly white neighborhoods, while only 15% of new branches were opened in low- to moderate-income minority communities. Upper-income minority communities accounted for only 6% of the new sites.