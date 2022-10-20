Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor

The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success.

Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. His California-based firm has come up with a novel approach to moving terrestrial vehicles into the skies and has attracted at least one prominent venture capitalist.

Alef’s Model A, which is just emerging from a seven-year gestation period, looks less like the flying cars in old movies and more like Bruce Willis' flying taxi in the 1997 film "The Fifth Element."