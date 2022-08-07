Citing soaring dollar prices, mill owners seek to raise Tk 20 per litre for cooking oil

Cooking oil importers and refiners have asked the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission to consider their plan to raise the oil price Tk 20 more per litre, citing soaring US dollar prices.

The market for edible oil has been in a topsy-turvy state since the third quarter of the last fiscal year due to a demand-supply mismatch, as the supply chain was disrupted due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which created a snowball effect globally.

As a result, prices of cooking oil kept rising in the local market, and back in May, the importers even raised edible oil prices by as much as 32 percent. The price reached over Tk 200 for a litre of bottled cooking oil.